Billy Joel and His Wife Welcome a Baby Girl—and Give Her an Adorable Name!

Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Billy and Alexis Joel! People confirmed that the couple welcomed a healthy baby girl weighting 7 lbs. and 6.5 oz. earlier today at 2:40 a.m.. in New York City. While this is the couple's first child together, Joel also shares another daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 29, with previous wife Christie Brinkley.

This has been quite an eventful summer for the duo. Earlier in July the lovebirds said, "I do" in a surprise ceremony during their annual 4th of July party. Their close friends and family were all in attendance for the ceremony, which was also officiated by long time friend N.Y.C. Governor Andrew Cuomo. Now the romantic two will also have the memories of welcoming Della Rose Joel into the world this summer. Hopefully we'll get to meet the little one before the season ends.

