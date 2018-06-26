There Has Never Been Any Body Hair in a Women's Shaving Ad—Until Now

Here’s a fact that’ll make you scratch your head: For over 100 years, women’s razor ads haven’t shown any actual body hair.

Pretty weird considering that these images are selling a product that’s supposed to remove well, body hair, right? Billie, a female-run razor brand, is changing this with the launch of Project Body Hair. It's a groundbreaking new campaign that marks the first time a female razor company is showing body hair.

“Only showing smooth, hairless legs seemed like an archaic way of representing women," says Billie co-founder Georgina Gooley in a statement. "We have always said shaving is a choice—it’s your hair and no one should tell you what to do with it. We’re excited to launch a campaign that will help normalize body hair and change the one-dimensional way in which women are portrayed in mass media.”

Billie was inspired to create Project Body Hair after realizing that there was a lack of representation of female body hair and the various ways women choose to groom it across the Internet—especially on stock photo sites. With the goal to normalize body hair, the brand will donate the campaign's photography shot by photographer Ashley Armitage and Luca Venter to Unsplash (a stock photo site) to bring more diverse images of women for everyone to use.

The brand is also encouraging its followers to get in on celebrating their body hair, too. Billie crowd-sourcing images of beautiful body hair with an upload feature on the campaign site, projectbodyhair.com and with the hashtag #projectbodyhair on Instagram.

Today, InStyle is helping Billie launch the Project Body Hair with a set of exclusive photos from the campaign. Keep scrolling to see beautiful female body hair in all its glory.