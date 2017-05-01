Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Were the Cutest Couple at Stagecoach

May 01, 2017

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are still going strong. The Scream Queens co-stars took their love to the Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., this weekend, and dare we say they were the cutest couple on the grounds.

Lourd and Lautner rocked matching “country” looks for the festival, joking that they were “just trying to fit in” with the crowd. The actress looked summer-ready in a matching crop top and A-line skirt, pairing the look with white sneakers and pigtails with a flower in her hair. Lautner, for his part, looked handsome in a blue button-up shirt, jean shorts, and Converse sneakers. He piled on the “country” flair with a cowboy hat, bandana, and shades.

The actor posted a cute Boomerang of the two “dropping into Stagecoach” when they arrived on the grounds.

The next day, they had an outfit change, where Lourd opted for a pink mini and suede booties while her boyfriend rocked a bright blue shirt and black jeans. “Stagecouch” they joked, posing side-by-side on a sofa.

Keep scrolling for even more of their cutest couple moments.

