Sad News: Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Have Broken Up

Charley Gallay/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Jul 06, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

In sad news from Hollywood, Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have split. “They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly,” a source told People on Thursday. “She’s really focused on her work right now.”

The Scream Queens co-stars took their relationship public late last year, shortly before the actress unexpectedly lost her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

VIDEO: Taylor Lautner Stepped Up "Like a Husband" to Support Billie Lourd

In June, Lourd’s uncle Todd Fisher gave her then-boyfriend the stamp of approval. Fisher praised Lautner’s constant support for his niece during her difficult time, and said he acted how “a husband would act.”

The couple took to Instagram to chronicle their adventures, especially as Lourd tried to “find the funny” in the wake of her family’s tragedy. Most recently, the duo took on the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., sharing a series of cute ‘grams from the grounds.

Droppin into #stagecoach like..

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Lautner posted his last picture with Lourd back on May 24, writing, “Feelin lucky every day,” alongside a cute backseat selfie.

Feelin lucky every day.. 🍀❤🙏🏼🎉🙊#notanadidasad #butiloveadidas #beyondblessed #wcw

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Keep scrolling to look back on more of their cute couple moments.

🌼🔐💧PoppyLockNdropit

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

We’ll miss these two together.

