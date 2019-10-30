This Women's Razor Brand Wants You to Embrace Your Facial Hair 

Image zoom Billie

In some not-so-shocking news: Women and feminine-identifying people have body hair. We have it on our armpits, stomach, pubic area, legs, and even our faces. And while we didn't just grow this hair overnight, there's an outdated stigma surrounding visible body hair. Along with celebs like Halsey, who appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone with unshaved armpits, Billie, a female-owned razor brand, has made normalizing body hair its mission since 2018.

With its campaign the Project Body Hair, Billie became the first-ever women's razor brand to show actual body hair in its ads. A year later, Billie followed up with the Red, White, and You Do You campaign, which showed pubic hair, and celebrated the choice of shaving or not shaving your bikini line. Now, Billie is addressing another body hair taboo with its new Movember campaign.

Along with becoming the first women's brand to participate in Movember — a charitable movement where men grow mustaches in a fundraising effort for prostate and testicular cancer research — Billie is now the only brand that's shown feminine-identifying people with facial hair.

The brand is hoping to break the stigma of women and femmes having facial hair in the first place by encouraging them to grow out their mustaches in November — all while supporting a good cause. Billie promises to donate 100 percent of contributions (up to $50,000) to the Movember Foundation.

In the campaign video, women and femmes demonstrate the great lengths we all go through to remove hair from our upper lips. Instead of waxing, shaving, and laser treatment, the clips calls on us to embrace our mustaches. "Cause a 'stache is a 'stache, and we shouldn't let our perfectly good ones go to waste," the video cast says.

"We have always said shaving is a choice — it’s your hair and no one should tell you what to do with it." Billie co-founder Georgina Gooley previously told InStyle ahead of the Project Body Hair launch. "We’re excited to launch a campaign that will help normalize body hair and change the one-dimensional way in which women are portrayed in mass media."

In 2019, Billie's authentic campaigns are about more than selling razors. The ads send a message that body hair is normal, and it's completely your choice on whether or not you groom it. And that's a conversation we're always down to participate in.