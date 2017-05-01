Celine Dion, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and More to Perform at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are going to be major.

The first round of performers were just announced for the upcoming ceremony, and you will definitely recognize each and every single one of the names. Not only does the star-studded list include the likes of Ed Sheeran, Drake, and Celine Dion, but it also features Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Lorde, and Nicki Minaj.

Billboard revealed the news via their social media channels today, posting a video and graphic with the lineup of heavy hitters.

Let's just say it's going to be a big year at the #BBMAs. Look who's performing, LIVE May 21st on @ABCnetwork. A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas) on May 1, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

VIDEO: The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

The star-studded list of nominees was announced a few weeks ago, and boasts fan-favorites an chart toppers like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Adele, Ariana Grande, Sia, Justin Bieber, and more. We can't wait to see what else (and who else!) the BBMAs have in store for us.

RELATED: Drake, Rihanna, and Beyoncé Are Already Dominating the Billboard Music Awards

Tune in to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.