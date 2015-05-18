Olivia Culpo’s Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Billboard Music Awards Diary 

Olivia Culpo's Elie Saab romper and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps might have dazzled on the Billboard Music Awards, but Culpo's best accessory came in the form of her Kenzo-clad boyfriend Nick Jonas. And while the event itself was a blast—Jonas performed his hit ‘Jealous,” after all—so was getting ready for it. Culpo took InStyle exclusively behind the scenes as she primped, prepped, and prettified for the big night in Las Vegas. Scroll down to read her exclusive diary.

Courtesy

“Good morning, it’s Billboard Music Awards day! I’m starting my day with a smoothie. I love to make recipes that are healthy but still taste amazing. This one is my Berry + Cherry Protein Smoothie. Check out the ingredients—it’s so easy.”

2 tsp fresh ginger

1/4 cup cherries

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 tsp ground flaxseed

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup ice

I scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tbsp honey

Courtesy

“Once I have had breakfast, I like to write down what’s on my mind. It helps me organize and prioritize before the day sets in.”

Courtesy

“My wardrobe for tonight includes these Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Norman Silverman jewelry. I love seeing the full look come together.”

Courtesy

“Here’s where the fun sets in—my makeup table. I love having my makeup done but I am equally as in love with a bare face and natural lip. I’ve found that the key is to give yourself a moisturized base. Hydration is important to achieving a natural dewy glow.”

Courtesy

“Hair and makeup complete!”

Courtesy

“There are moments that call for red lipstick, and today happens to be one of those moments. I used a quick paper lip blot to get it just right.”

Courtesy

“Love this beauty look.”

Courtesy

“Warming up with the man of the hour!”

Courtesy

“Made a quick change with the lips to a nude look. Here I am about to step out of the car and onto the red carpet.”

Courtesy

“I loved bumping into Zendaya and squeezing in a quick photo and warm hug before taking our seats.”

Courtesy

“Caught taking selfies with Nick.”

Courtesy

“That’s a wrap! Off to the after-party! Thanks for tuning in to my InStyle diary!