Bill Murray Will Appear in the Female-Led Ghostbusters Reboot

Get ready for some "mass hysteria" from Ghostbusters fans: Bill Murray, aka Dr. Peter Venkman of the original Ghostbusters films, will reportedly appear in the new reboot starring Kristin Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the 64-year-old star will have screen time in the female-led movie, though in an unspecified capacity. While we don't know if Murray will have a cameo, a larger role, or if he'll even reprise his original character, we can easily envision him in a funny scene with his St. Vincent co-star McCarthy.

In addition to Murray's appearance, Dan Aykroyd, who played Dr. Raymond Stantz, is set to have a cameo in the film as a cab driver who interacts with Wiig's character. The film is set for release on July 15, 2016.

