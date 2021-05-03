Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Separation
They were together for 27 years.
After nearly three decades together, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they will be ending their marriage. In a note posted to Twitter, the couple shared that they will continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which was founded in 2000. In the announcement, the two said that they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase" of their lives."
After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the note reads. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy, productive lives."
Bill and Melinda began dating in 1987. She would eventually become the General Manager of Information Products at Microsoft and the two married on January 1, 1994. Melinda left the company in 1996 to focus on her family. The couple has three children together: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.
TMZ reports that Bill and Melinda have donated over $28 billion to their namesake foundation, including $250 million in late 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19.