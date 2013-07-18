Bill Hader Got an Emmy Nomination! Where Would Stefon Celebrate?

Congratulations, Bill Hader! Today, the actor and comedian got an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Saturday Night Live. While the show beat ER's record as the most award-nominated show in Emmy History, Eddie Murphy and Bill Hader were the only cast members to receive nods -- and this is Hader's second year being recognized! Celebrations are definitely in order, and we're sure his character Stefon would know exactly where to go. Would he opt for the Your Mother and I Are Separating club, located in a burned-down Red Lobster, or is trance-themed Wesh currently New York's hottest spot? Stefon's last appearance on SNL took place back in May when Hader left the show, but it's clear that the legacy of the Weekend Update correspondent lives on, as we're still laughing at his hilarious nightlife recommendations, club kid style choices, and quotable moments. "If you're looking to have fun and get hurt, New York's hottest club is Selfie," Hader said during an appearance. "When it comes to spring break, this club has everything: Chutes, ladders, the outdoor concert from the Zoloft commercial." Congratulations again, Bill! The nomination is so well-deserved. Plus, scroll down to check out Stefon's very first appearance on Saturday Night Live.

