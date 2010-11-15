Bill Clinton Films Hangover 2 Cameo, Amanda Seyfried inRed Riding Hood, and More!

Nov 15, 2010 @ 11:50 am

1. Random, yet awesome: Bill Clinton shot a cameo for The Hangover 2 in Thailand this weekend. [TheDailyBeast.com]

2. Sneak a peek at Amanda Seyfried in Red Riding Hood. You'll never guess what she's wearing. [JustJared.com]

3. All the proceeds from Christian Louboutin's limited-edition peep-toe pumps will go to charity. [WWD.com]

4. MAC is searching for real people to star in its Fall 2011 campaign. Could one be you? [Fashionista.com]

5. Fresh's complete Sugar Lip Treatment will be sold at select Club Monaco stores this holiday season. [Fresh.com]

6. Teen blogger Tavi Gevinson announced that she and Jane Pratt are launching an independent magazine. She's so sassy. [Racked.com]

