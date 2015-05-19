Love At First Site: BIKYNI Offers Mix-and-Match Swimwear for Under $100 

BIKYNI, you had us at your slogan: "You don't need a better body, you need a better bikini." The just-launched e-commerce line of minimalist swimwear aims to make shopping for this summer essential a cinch by eliminating that dreaded trip to the fitting room where you often have to cram into a too-small top while holding up a too-big bottom (or vice versa).

RELATED: We're Obsessed with These Neoprene Bikinis

The site's easy-to-wear styles include a mix of two-piece separates (so you'll never feel confined to one size category), plus a strappy one-piece style that's cut to flatter (think low backs and plunging necklines). Even better? BIKYNI sells direct-to-consumer, which cuts down on production costs to save you money -- styles range from $50 to $95.

BIKYNI's fit guide goes beyond standard size conversions to help you find the best suit for your body type and comfort level. Not only does it offer a detailed map of how to measure your bod and then choose the corresponding swim size, it breaks down the necessary details of each style based on a rubric of support, adjustability, padding, and coverage. Shipping and returns are both free, so you can try on your purchases in the comfort of your own home. We promise you won't miss those dressing room mirrors!

PHOTOS: The Most Memorable Swimsuits of All Time