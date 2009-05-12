Bikini Shopping Made Easy

Tankini, monokini, one-piece, two-piece? Shopping for swimwear is stressful enough without worrying about staying on-trend. Luckily, Sports Illustrated cover girl Bar Rafaeli paired up with Hurley to design an ultra-soft, ultra-simple little black bikini. "It has good support, it's adjustable, it dries quickly," says the supermodel, "and it's black—timeless and sexy for any age or style." Which means—no need to swimsuit shop for seasons to come!.

Little Black Bikini, $120; buy online now at hurley.com.