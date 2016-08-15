Bikini-Clad Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sporty Side While Riding a Horse Into the Ocean

While Kylie Jenner was content lounging on the beach during her tropical birthday getaway, her “polar opposite” sister Kendall took a walk (er, ride) on the wild side. The 20-year-old model enjoyed horseback riding on the beach with her friend Hailey Baldwin on Saturday, and even took the ponies into the water, cooling off in the summer heat.

Kendall donned a black bikini top and jean shorts for the ride, letting her freshly cut lob flow in the breeze. Baldwin can be seen in the background of this picturesque shot, looking casual in a backwards hat.

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 13, 2016 at 8:41am PDT

The model enjoyed some well-deserved downtime this week, traveling to Turks and Caicos to celebrate her younger sister’s 19th birthday (and surprising her with fireworks in the process!). Despite their closeness, Kendall said they couldn’t be more different in a new post on her website.

“We’ve definitely changed a ton and don’t hang out as much as we used to. But, somehow, that’s helped us grow to be closer. It’s almost a joke now because we’ve become SUCH polar opposites, but still have so much fun together,” she wrote.

19 & 20 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

It looks like these famous sisters are getting along swimmingly (pun very much intended).