Bike-Friendly Fashion to Wear on Your Work Commute

May is National Bike Month, and as proponents of fresh air, exercise, and the environment, you can bet we'll be pedaling our hearts out as much as possible. The only dilemma? What to wear. To that end, we pieced together two cycle-friendly outfits and corresponding bikes for work and for the weekend to help you get your style on as you ride on.

RELATED: Stylish Fitness Gear to Pump Up Motivation

FOR WORK

Courtesy

The first trick to an easy commute is finding a small, lightweight bike to make storing it during the workday a breeze. As for your outfit, a soigné tailored pantsuit makes for a great option—the slim pant won't get caught in the bike gears. Slip on a pair of sneakers and change into heels once you're at your desk. And finally, tote your essentials with a large crossbody bag to free up your hands for steering.

Shop the look: Mango top, $60; mango.com. Topshop blazer, $250; topshop.com. Topshop pants, $160; topshop.com. Kate Spade bag, $328; shopbop.com. Vans sneakers, $60; vans.com. Brompton Bike, $1,730; brompton.com.

FOR THE WEEKEND

Courtesy

A retro bike with a basket is perfect for your weekend adventures, whether that's a shoreside excurision or a picnic in the park. But in case yours doesn't come equipped with a basket, shoulder a bright backpack to hold everything you need while adding a pop of color to your outfit.

Shop the look: Zara top, $50; zara.com. Current/Elliott shorts, $200; net-a-porter.com. See by Chloe backpack, $625; matchesfashion.com. Joie sandals, $195; bloomingdales.com. Huffy Bike, $97; amazon.com.

RELATED: Our Favorite Celebs On Bikes