The Biggest Loser’s Jillian Michaels Now Designs Workout Clothes!

The Biggest Loser’s Jillian Michaels isn't just training people anymore, she's dressing them, too! Michaels just announced that she teamed up with K-Swiss to launch a line of workout gear named The Jillian Michaels Collection by K-Swiss. The vintage-inspired line features sweats, leggings, bras and tees in shades of pink, green, aqua, white and black, all priced from $32 to $90. The best part is that a portion of the proceeds are going to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a non-profit organization devoted to reducing childhood obesity rates and empowering kids to make healthy lifestyle decisions (Michaels was overweight as a child). Nordstrom and Amazon.com are set to stock the collection by mid-April. Check out a sneak peek in the gallery!