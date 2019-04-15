Meryl Streep's Cameo in the Big Little Lies Season 2 Trailer Is Absolutely Chilling

Mark your calendars for June 9, because the "Monterey Five" — as they're now known — are back!

On Sunday, HBO released a chilling first-look at season 2 of the Emmy Award-winning series Big Little Lies, and the lives of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz's characters just got that much more complicated with the introduction of Meryl Streep (Perry's mom).

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

Stirring up buried secrets between the women, Streep arrives in the idyllic Californian town to uncover the mystery behind her son's death.

While there are no ice cream cones being thrown in the official trailer, there is a tense moment between Witherspoon and Streep. “My son is dead. I want to know what happened that night,” Streep says in an icy tone while speaking with Witherspoon. “I’m very tempted to ask you, but I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?”

Last year, Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty told The Telegraph about what we can expect from Streep's character, Mary Louise. “She deeply loved her son … as much as any mother can love her son,” Moriarty said. “She had a slightly fraught relationship with her daughter-in-law, so it’s a very complicated, difficult time.”

With not only Mary Louise, but basically the entire town's suspicions mounting against the ladies, their guilt appears to multiply. "It's going to get us, it's going to get us all. The lying," Kravitz says in the trailer. Though, their fate is unknown, the new season is sure to bring some nail-biting drama.

Watch the entire preview above.