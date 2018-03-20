Laura Dern Shares First Look of Her and Reese Witherspoon from Set of Big Little Lies Season 2 

Big Little Lies season two has officially started filming, and we don't have to wait to get our first look at what is up next for the ladies of Monterey.

Laura Dern shared a photo of her and Reese Witherspoon from their first day of filming. "Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2," she captioned the photo of the two of them outside of the Seaside Coffee Shop, the place where Witherspoon's character often met up with Celeste Wright and Jane Chapman, played by Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, respectively.

Both ladies are dressed in typical looks for their characters with Witherspoon perfecting the preppy vibe in a blue A-line dress and cardigan, while Dern's character is looking sophisticated and chic in a white turtleneck black bomber and coordinating mini skirt and heeled booties.

Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2 A post shared by @ lauradern on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT

RELATED: How Nicole Kidman Convinced Meryl Streep to Join Big Little Lies Season 2

While not much is known about the plot of the upcoming season, but it looks like Madeline and Renata may have put their past drama behind them. The coffee shop is standard meeting place for the Monterey moms and while they were odds for much of season one, after the events of last season and the death of Alexander Skarsgard's character Perry Wright, they may have decided to let bygones be bygones, and the Instagram Dern shared supports that theory.

Dern isn't the only castmember to share a photo from Big Little Lies. Both Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravtiz posted photos to kick off filming.

"JANES BACK. #letsdothis #BLL2," Woodley posted.

JANES BACK. #letsdothis #BLL2 A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

While Kravtiz captioned the photo of her showing off Bonnie's signature braids, "Bonnie's. Back. #BLL2."

Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT