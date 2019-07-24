The Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale Almost Ended with a Character’s Death

The second season of Big Little Lies might have ended very differently.

Poorna Jagannathan, who played Celeste's lawyer, Katie Richmond, told Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast that the original script for the season 2 finale was very different from what we saw play out in the episode — and that the script she got included a character's death.

“I read the script and I watched yesterday’s episode and I was like, ‘Oh my god there might be a season three!’” she said. “It’s not the script I got! One character doesn’t even make it. One character dies. It’s a different script. This version left the door open on something I thought was definitely closed.”

Image zoom HBO

Richmond didn't say which character was originally going to be killed off, but — spoiler alert — since the season included Bonnie's (Zoë Kravitz) mother having visions about her drowning, it's not unreasonable to think that she may have been the character who didn't make it to the end of the season.

However, if Bonnie was meant to die, there are plenty of reasons why the show may have changed that around. For starters, it'd be a huge heartbreak for viewers, and secondly, Big Little Lies has been criticized for how it handles race, particularly the way the show fails to address Bonnie's role as a Black woman — and killing off the only nonwhite member of the Monterey Five probably wouldn't have sent a great message.

Of course, it's also not a far stretch that Jagannathan might have been given a fake script to avoid having spoilers out in the open. HBO, after all, is known for going to drastic lengths to make sure that no plot details leak.

Despite Nicole Kidman's enthusiasm for it, there's no word on whether or not season 3 is happening, and as HBO president Casey Bloys previously said, it may not be likely, considering how busy all the main actresses are.

RELATED: Admit It: The Big Little Lies Finale Was a Letdown

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” Bloys told TVLine earlier this year. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood...I just think it’s not realistic.”