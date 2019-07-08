Wait, What Happened to the Ice Cream Throwing Scene in Big Little Lies?

It was the moment we were all waiting for: the highly-anticipated scene in Big Little Lies where Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) throws an entire ice cream cone at Mary Louise Wright (Meryl Streep).

Last year, photos from the set of the HBO show showed a legendary image of Madeline clearly gearing up to throw a cone at Mary Louise, but when the episode aired on Sunday night, there was no cone-throwing — just a confrontation between the two of them alongside Madeline's daughter Abigail (Kathryn Newton) in the same outfits (and desserts) from the photos.

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Tragically, it looks like the scene was cut from the episode, but we'll at least still get to see it at some point.

"[Reese] just told me it's not in the show!" Streep told ET about the scene. "It's [going to be] in the DVD extras."

Rest assured, the ice cream pelt really did happen. After the photos came out last year, Witherspoon confirmed that she successfully hurled her dessert at the iconic Streep.

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 1, 2018

It also seems particularly egregious to leave the scene on the cutting room floor when you consider the effort put into it. Newton previously told InStyle that it took Witherspoon three tries to stick her landing, "but let me tell you, she really did get Meryl with that ice cream."

RELATED: What Big Little Lies Gets Right About Abusive Relationships

Guess we'll just have to wait for the DVD.