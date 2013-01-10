Big Hugs at the Girls Premiere, Plus More Star-Studded Parties!

HBO's Girls had its big season two premiere last night in New York presented by the Cinema Society, and the starring ladies enjoyed some loving quality time on the red carpet before the big show. Allison Williams (in Altuzarra), Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, and creator Lena Dunham (in Valentino and Fred Leighton jewels) embraced for the cameras, and Kirke (wearing her mom's line Geminola) told InStyle.com what viewers can expect from the second season. "You can expect a little bit of maturity, some pain, and some growth," she said. The show's second season premieres on HBO this Sunday at 9/8 c.

