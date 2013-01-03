Big Bang Theory Inspires Bees, Beyoncé's Hints at New Music, and More!

1. A scientist in Brazil named a new bee species after Dr. Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. [EW]

2. Beyoncé snapped a picture of her wearing"Ratchet" earrings, which Lady Gaga has also worn. Are they collaborating or is all just hype? [MTV]

3. See what's in the works this year for animated powerhouse Pixar! [ONTD]

4. Check out Raf Simons' first Dior ready-to-wear campaign. [Fashionista]

5. Gap bought luxury boutique Intermix for $130 million. [WWD]

6.  Reese Witherspoon and her family headed to Hawaii to ring in the New Year. [Popsugar]

