Bid On Marilyn Monroe's Pucci

Marilyn Monroe would have turned 83 years old this week and celebrations are in order. Many of the famous blonde's personal items, including her iconic Pucci blouse (left), are being auctioned off by Julien's Auctions. Other items up for bidding include furniture from her Brentwood home (talk about a coffee table with a story!), a white umbrella from her famous beach photographs and her favorite white fur stole. Also in celebration of her birthday, LIFE.com has released a series of newly discovered photos. These images capture the actress, then-24-year-old, at L.A.'s Griffith Park goofing off, laughing and being, well, very Marilyn Monroe.

Bidding begins June 26th and will be accepted in person, by phone and online at julienauctions.com.

