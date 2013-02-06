BHLDN Taps Peter Som: What Will His Bridal Collection Look Like?

Anthropologie’s dreamy wedding brand BHLDN is about to get a little design help from Peter Som! The designer is on board to design a bridal collection after seeing his pastel-filled spring 2013 lineup, WWD reports. And indeed, the white dresses and floral designs he featured in last season are the stuff of wedding fantasies! Expect to see Som's bridal debut on BHLDN.com starting next month, and more designer collaborations for the brand in the future.

