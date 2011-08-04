BFF Alert for Catherine and Reese, Diane Kruger Strips Down for Calvin Klein, and More!

InStyle Staff
Aug 04, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. New reports say Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Reese Witherspoon are pals. Jealous! [EntertainmentWise]

2. Diane Kruger shows off her glowing skin in Calvin Klein's new fragrance ad. [CocoPerez]

3. TopShop is collaborating with Izzy Lane on an eco-friendly collection. [StyleList]

4. Roberto Cavalli created an exercise bike for Ciclotte, and it's leopard print. [FitSugar]

5. The first Missoni for Target ads starring Margherita Missoni are out. [Fashionologie]

6. This fall, eBay is launching a virtual shopping center with brands like Neiman Marcus and Spanx. [Racked]

