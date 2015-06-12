Beyoncé Switches Up Her Style for a Lunch Date with Jay Z

We're use to seeing Sasha Fierce in sassy, diva-worthy outfits, but Beyoncé showed us her softer side while grabbing a vegan-friendly lunch with her husband, Jay Z. The 33-year-old offered up major weekend outfit inspiration in a bohemian-chic ensemble.

She looked prettier than ever as she walked out of Gracias Madre in West Hollywood wearing white Zimmermann shorts ($315; tags.com) that featured embroidered flowers. Matching the bottoms with an off-the-shoulder boho blouse, the "7/11" singer switched things up with black lace-up heels and a leather-trimmed fedora. What really makes this look so refreshing is Bey's barely there makeup and pulled back hair.

RELATED: Beyoncé Opens Up About the Diet That Keeps Her Looking #Flawless

Mrs. Carter proved that an all-white outfit doesn't have to be fussy and white and black separates are the perfect go-to for summer. Shop out Bey's girly style with the below pieces.

Courtesy

Get the Look: Tibi top, $245; modaoperandi.com. OndadeMar shorts, $98; intermixonline.com. Schutz sandals, $190; shopbop.com. Forever 21 fedora, $16; forever21.com.

Related Video: How to Get Beyoncé's Cat Eye, Straight from Her Makeup Artist

PHOTOS: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Bootylicious Figure in a Sexy Swimsuit After Dishing on Her Vegan Diet