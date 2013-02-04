Beyonce's Super Bowl Manicure: You Can Wear Her Gold Nails!

It was hard not to notice Beyoncé’s solid gold manicure when she asked the 108.4 million viewers of the Super Bowl to "put a ring on it" during her epic halftime performance. And those nails kept shining thanks to some careful planning from her manicurist Lisa Logan. "The process was very time-consuming," said Logan, who flew to New Orleans a week early to prep the nails with the Gold and Matte Gold Chevrons decal by Minx for Bey and her team of 10 dancers. "All the dancers had to be wearing the same design. Because their nails were so long, I needed to use two Minx templates to cover each tip!" The gold design was used to film the holographic portion of Knowles's show, and thanks to the long-wear ability, Beyoncé was able to wear the manicure through the week with no touch-ups needed on game day. The same decal Bey wore is available in salons; head to minxnails.com to find a Minx pro near you.

