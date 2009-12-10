Beyonce's Style Evolution, Tom Ford Talks Fashion

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Tom Ford compares filmmaking with fashion design. [Yahoo.com]

2. Take a trip through Beyonce's style metamorphosis. [FabSugar.com]

3. First look at the official Sex and the City 2 poster! [Eonline.com]

4. Miley Cyrus is putting her spin on Poison's '80s ballad, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." [People.com]

5. Did the recession cause this year's gold makeup craze? [HuffingtonPost.com]

6. Grace Kelly's timeless style will soon be celebrated in a museum exhibit. [CocoPerez.com]