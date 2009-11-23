Beyonce's Shopping Spree, Cynthia Vincent For Target

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Beyonce did a number at Harvey Nichols, loading up on some of the season's most covetable items like Alexander Wang's Coco Duffleoh, to be a super star! [Grazia.co.uk]

2. Guccio Gucci's grandsons, Guccio and Alessandro, are following in his footsteps with a new handbag line, To Be G, but have no desire to "replicate the Gucci brand." [NYMag.com]

3. Everybody wants a piece of Yves Saint Laurentan auction of his housewares tripled expectations, raising 13.22 million dollars! [NYMag.com]

4. Cynthia Vincent and Eugenia Kim are next up on the Target train, both debuting accessories collections for the retailer in April 2010. [Fashionista.com]

5. In continuing exceeded expectations, New Moon blew the box office away this weekend, beating out Harry Potter for the record. [JustJared.com]

6. Forever 21 launched a beauty line, love & beauty, and nothing is more than $10! [WWD.com]