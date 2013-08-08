Beyonce's New Pixie Already Has Hundreds of Thousands of Fans. Are You One?

Bye-bye long hair, hello pixie! Yesterday, Beyoncé took to Instagram to unveil a polished blonde crop, which is one of the biggest hair changes we've seen her make, well, ever. Bey has famously worn her strands long for years, but we think her new 'do is an unexpected departure from her trademark style thanks to her hairstylist Neal Farinah and colorist Rita Hazan. When we previously asked the star to tell us about her most-memorable hairstyle choices, she admitted, "My favorite is still a high ponytail. It's clean and classic." While she did wear the updo well, we can't wait to see the amazing new looks she creates with her pixie cut. And her already fans love it -- each of the three pictures she posted on Instagram garnered over a quarter of a million "likes" each. We want to know: Do you like her new cut? Tell us in the comments! Plus, scroll down to see a more detailed shot of Queen Bey's pixie.

Courtesy Photo

