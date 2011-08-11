Beyonce's Hot Ticket, Ashley Greene's Beauty Tips and More!

GammaUSA; Getty Images (2); Courtesy Photos (3)
1. The first show of Beyonce's New York City concert series sold out in 22 seconds! [JustJared]
2. Watch this video of Ashley Greene sharing her must-have beauty tips and tricks. [BellaSugar]
3.Jennifer Lopez shows off the glam styles from her Kohl's collection! [YouTube]
4. One lucky blogger bought a wedding dress for a penny. And now she's giving it away! [RackedNY]
5. Ralph Lauren's newest label, Denim and Supply, is available today. [StyleList]
6. Students at New York City's Pratt Institute created dresses for Urban Outfitters, in stores this fall. [UrbanOutfitters]