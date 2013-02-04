Beyonce's Gorgeous Super Bowl Hairstyle: Details From Her Colorist!

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUsa.com
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 04, 2013 @ 12:45 pm

Beyoncé's Super Bowl performance was nothing short of show-stopping—literally, there was a blackout—and her hair was nothing short of flawless, even with gale-force wind effects stirring. Before she hit the 50-yard-line, she got some super bold highlights courtesy of colorist Rita Hazan, and we got all the details. "Beyoncé has been rocking a deep side part and I love it!" Hazan told InStyle.com exclusively. "We made her highlights more stripey and lighter, a light golden blond, but still natural-looking to complement her hairstyle." Mission accomplished! If you're opting for solid gold highlights like Beyoncé, keep your natural undertones in mind before committing to a color. Better yet, bring a picture to the salon to ensure your colorist gets the shade just right.

Plus, see photos of Bey's show!

MORE:• Try on Beyonce's Hairstyles!• Sketches of Beyonce’s Halftime Outift• Jennifer Hudson’s Sandy Hook Song• Alicia Keys Sings National Anthem

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!