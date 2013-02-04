Beyonce's Gorgeous Super Bowl Hairstyle: Details From Her Colorist!

Beyoncé's Super Bowl performance was nothing short of show-stopping—literally, there was a blackout—and her hair was nothing short of flawless, even with gale-force wind effects stirring. Before she hit the 50-yard-line, she got some super bold highlights courtesy of colorist Rita Hazan, and we got all the details. "Beyoncé has been rocking a deep side part and I love it!" Hazan told InStyle.com exclusively. "We made her highlights more stripey and lighter, a light golden blond, but still natural-looking to complement her hairstyle." Mission accomplished! If you're opting for solid gold highlights like Beyoncé, keep your natural undertones in mind before committing to a color. Better yet, bring a picture to the salon to ensure your colorist gets the shade just right.

Plus, see photos of Bey's show!

