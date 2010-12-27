Beyonce's Birkin Christmas

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 27, 2010 @ 3:04 pm

Jay-Z stopped by the Hermès store in New York City on Christmas Eve, and reportedly spent $350,000 on Birkin bags and other gifts for his wife, Beyonce Knowles, according to Page Six. If his whole shopping spree was just for Beyonce, than she definitely had a happy holiday weekend! How about you—what was the best thing you received for the holidays this year? Family time and good cheer? An amazing pair of shoes? Cashmere-lined gloves? (The last one was our personal holiday fave.) Tell us in the comments!

MORE:See Who Else Went Shopping This Week! Where Can I Find ... Sweaters, Dresses and More

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!