Beyonce's Birkin Christmas

Jay-Z stopped by the Hermès store in New York City on Christmas Eve, and reportedly spent $350,000 on Birkin bags and other gifts for his wife, Beyonce Knowles, according to Page Six. If his whole shopping spree was just for Beyonce, than she definitely had a happy holiday weekend! How about you—what was the best thing you received for the holidays this year? Family time and good cheer? An amazing pair of shoes? Cashmere-lined gloves? (The last one was our personal holiday fave.) Tell us in the comments!

