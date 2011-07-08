Beyonce's 'Best Thing I Never Had' Video: Wedding Dress Details!

Beyoncé goes bridal in the video for her new single, "Best Thing I Never Had," and, of course, she looks amazing! Wedding season is in full swing, and brides-to-be may want to take note of Bey's three outfit switches, each one more beautiful. Pre-gown, she wears sexy white lingerie by Agent Provocateur. She then slips into a strapless ballgown with an embroidered and embellished bodice by, we're told, the boutique Baracci Beverly Hills. For the reception, she wore a dress she could dance in, an ivory Vera Wang V-neck style. Watch the whole video above!

