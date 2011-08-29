Beyonce's Baby News: Celebs React!

Beyonce had some big news to share at last night's MTV Video Music Awards—she's pregnant! “When you’re young—18 or 19—you have the energy and drive. That’s the time to work as hard as you can," she said in InStyle's September issue. "Now I’m a woman, and because I gave it my all, I can focus on my marriage. I can decide I want to have kids. I can be the mother I want to be and dedicate myself to my children.” Proud dad-to-be Jay-Z wasn't the only celeb who was happy about the announcement! Click through the gallery to check out congratulatory tweets from Beyonce's famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Solange Knowles and more!

