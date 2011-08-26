Beyonce's “1 + 1” Video Is Here!

[vodpod id=Video.15327550&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D]Beyonce's much-anticipated video for "1 + 1" off her new album 4 is finally here! Our September cover girl kept her video style simple and sexy in a custom Mirco Giovannini slip gown and leopard print bra tops, but it's her makeup we can't take our eyes off of. Beyonce accentuated her smoky eyes and blond waves with loads of body glitter. Tell us, would you try a similarly sparkly look?

