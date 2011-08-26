Beyonce's “1 + 1” Video Is Here!

Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 26, 2011 @ 3:30 pm

[vodpod id=Video.15327550&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D]Beyonce's much-anticipated video for "1 + 1" off her new album 4 is finally here! Our September cover girl kept her video style simple and sexy in a custom Mirco Giovannini slip gown and leopard print bra tops, but it's her makeup we can't take our eyes off of. Beyonce accentuated her smoky eyes and blond waves with loads of body glitter. Tell us, would you try a similarly sparkly look?

MORE BEYONCE:Hot Summer Concert LooksBeyoncé’s “Best Thing I Never Had” Video DetailsTry On Beyonce’s Hairstyle!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!