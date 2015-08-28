See What Beyoncé Really Looks Like Without Makeup

It's hard to believe that over 16 years have passed since we were first introduced to Beyoncé Knowles through the musical group Destiny's Child. Especially since the chart-topping singer still looks exactly the same. Some may argue that it's the makeup or the fancy cameras, but Knowles proved that she really is a natural anti-aging beauty by posting a makeup-free selfie on her website.

The singer gave us further proof that she really is flawless with a makeup-free selfie. Courtesy of beyonce.com

The 33-year-old singer gazed into the camera for a fresh-faced selfie, finally demonstrating once and for all how she really wakes up. Even without all of the glamorous makeup, Knowles still looks absolutely stunning. Those full eyebrows are a girl's dream come true, and her skin is as smooth as butter. It's always refreshing to see Hollywood ladies take a break from being made up to show their authentic selves. Maybe more stars will follow Queen Bee's lead.

