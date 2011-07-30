Beyonce Wants You to Star in Her Music Video!

Have you ever wanted to be in a Beyonce video? Now's your chance! The singer is making an alternate fan version of her wedding-inspired "Best Thing I Never Had" music video, and she wants your big day (or not-so-memorable prom night) footage! Here's how it works: Upload photos (to Flickr) or videos (to YouTube) of your joyful wedding or prom night gone wrong, and tag them #BeyonceBestThing. Visit Beyonce's official website for all the contest details, and start uploading!

