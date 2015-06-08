Beyoncé Opens Up About the Diet That Keeps Her Looking #Flawless

We've been envious of Beyoncé's killer curves for just about as long as we can remember, and now we're finally getting some insight into the singer's secret to maintaining her physique. Queen Bey opened up to Good Morning America today about her vegan diet, which she credits with not only helping her to shed a few pounds, but also with improving her skin.

"I am not naturally the thinnest woman," she said in a pre-recorded video on the show. "And I have struggled since a young age with diets. And finding something that actually works for me and actually keep—keeps the weight off has been difficult for me."

The superstar and her husband Jay Z embarked on Marco Borges's 22-day vegan challenge in 2013, and the mom has stuck with the plant-based plan ever since. The challenge is based on Borges's book, The 22-Day Revolution ($17, amazon.com), which focuses on choosing plants over processed foods. Borges advises eating three meals a day, each of which should be 80% carbs, 10% fat, and 10% protein. He also recommends exercising for 30 minutes a day and drinking plenty of water. The psychology behind The 22-Day Revolution is that it takes 21 days to make or break a habit, so on the 22nd day you'll be adapted to this new, vegan lifestyle.

But that's not all: Beyoncé has even teamed up with Borges on a vegan meal delivery service. And while giving up things like meat, dairy, alcohol, and soy (all of which the plan prohibits) may seem hard, Beyoncé says, "If a Houston-born foodie like me can do it, you can too."

