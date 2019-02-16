Beyoncé Won Valentine's Day in a Red Lace Minidress

Beyoncé just gave us a behind-the-scenes look into her and hubby Jay-Z's date night for Valentine's Day, and she had the ultimate all-red ensemble to celebrate the romantic holiday — not that we doubted her or anything.

For the occasion, Queen B stuck to the day's theme in a crimson lace minidress by designer Christopher Kane. The skintight number hugged her curves and its exaggerated embroidered sleeves were tied loosely around Bey's wrists.

The singer posted a slideshow of iconic snapshots of her posing in the bodycon dress, and from several angles, it appears she wore a matching red latex slip underneath.

"I hope y'all had a Valentine's Day full of love," wrote the "Drunk in Love" hitmaker alongside a photo of herself cheekily modeling next to a crystal-studded clutch in the shape of a heart. And if you're wondering how she managed to find such a holiday-appropriate handbag, remember this is Beyoncé we're talking about.

While her red hot lingerie-inspired dress was certainly a head-turner all on its own, Bey balanced its va-va-voom factor with minimal makeup and mermaid waves.

Basically, Beyoncé won Valentine's Day 2019. End of story.