Beyoncé Opens Up for the First Time About Having Twins Rumi and Sir Via Emergency C-Section

Beyoncé may very well be the closest thing we have to an IRL celebrity superhero, but even with all that star power, she isn't immune to the pressures of how fans think her body "should" look. For the September issue of Vogue, she spelled out her road to body acceptance in her own words, revealing how the difficult delivery of twins Rumi and Sir changed her perspective.

"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section," she revealed for the first time.

The experience put her in "survival mode," and she and her babies spent weeks in the NICU in the aftermath.

"After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery," she said. "I am not sure everyone understands that. I needed time to heal, to recover. During my recovery, I gave myself self-love and self-care, and I embraced being curvier. I accepted what my body wanted to be."

Beyoncé was released from the hospital, but the lessons of body acceptance that she learned while recovering from her C-section have held strong.

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real," she said. "Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

You heard her folks — FUPAs have the Beyoncé stamp of approval. All the more reason to love your own.