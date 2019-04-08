Beyoncé's Twins Make a Rare Cameo in the Trailer for Her New Netflix Film

Do you like cute babies? Cute famous babies? Well, consider Beyoncé your fairy godmother (if you don't already) because she's delivering all the gifts this Monday.

The trailer for the singer's new Netflix special, Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, dropped this morning, and not only does it feature her oldest daughter, 7-year-old Blue Ivy, but also 22-month-old twins Rumi and Sir, who have very rarely been seen on mom's social media accounts or accompanying their parents to high-profile events. (Who can forget when Blue attended the Grammys?)

You can catch a glimpse of the littlest members of the Carter family around the 0:35 second mark, as Beyoncé cuddles and kisses them.

The 37-year-old sent fans into a frenzy last year when photos of two babies were flashed on the screen during her and Jay-Z's On the Run Tour II — however it was later revealed that the tiny tots were not their tiny tots.

In December of last year, she dropped a few more photos of the twins, however they were only pictured from behind. And last July, we caught a glimpse of the babies lounging on vacation. But other than that, the Carters have kept their kids mostly out of sight.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is an "intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance" that "reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement." The flick will premiere on April 17 between the first and second weekends of Coachella 2019.

Given the footage is from last year, we assume that both Rumi and Sir are much bigger in the present, and probably looking nothing like the 9-month-olds they were at the time. Maybe we'll get an updated look ahead of their second birthday? Or maybe we should all just take a cue from Blue and calm down.