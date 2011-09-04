Beyonce Turns 30 Today: See Her Transformation!

Sep 04, 2011

Happy birthday, Beyonce! Our September cover girl turns 30 today, but that's not the only major milestone she's reached lately—she announced that she's pregnant with her first baby at this year's MTV Video Music Awards! Click through to see Beyonce's transformation from cute high-schooler to glamorous mega-star, and leave your Bey birthday wishes in the comments!

