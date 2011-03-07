Beyonce Teams Up With Michelle Obama, Katy Perry Hair Gig and More!

InStyle Staff
Mar 07, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. Beyoncé re-recorded one of her songs for students to dance to on May 3rd in support of Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" campaign. [Fox]

2. Katy Perry is the new face of British hairstyling brand GHD. She does have great hair! [Grazia UK]

3. Miranda Kerr's husband Orlando Bloom also loves modeling—his latest ads as the face of Uniqlo are out. [The Cut]

4. Costco launched its first line of wedding gowns. Would you say yes to the dress? [Fashion Etc.]

5. Do you sleep in heels? Footwear brand Poochkis released a line of high-heel slippers. [WWD]

6. Reebok's second collaboration with Emporio Armani is now available. [Reebok]

