Beyoncé Shows Off Her Bootylicious Figure in a Sexy Swimsuit After Dishing on Her Vegan Diet

Shortly after Beyoncé opened up about her vegan diet in a video on Good Morning America, the superstar took to her website to share several #flawless photos of herself in a revealing bathing suit. In the series of sexy snaps, the singer poses seductively for the camera while working her curves in a black printed one-piece.

"I am not naturally the thinnest woman. I have curves, I'm proud of my curves," she said in the clip for GMA. "And I have struggled since a young age with diets. And finding something that actually works for me and actually keep—keeps the weight off has been difficult for me."

Whatever Queen Bey is doing, it's definitely working. Check out more photos of the star below.

