Beyoncé Pulls Off a Sweaterdress Despite the Sweltering New York Heat

Beyoncé stopped by her Manhattan office yesterday and the outfit she wore completely caught us off guard. Although the New York weather had surpassed 90 degrees, the intense humidity and hot temps functioned as a way for the "7/11" singer to display her superhuman powers. For her outing during the mini heat wave, Beyoncé surprisingly donned a long-sleeve sweaterdress—and still managed to look effortlessly cool.

The plunging rib-knit dress by Self-Portrait ($270; selfridges.com) hugged her curves perfectly and featured a slit that showed off the singer's toned legs. She accessorized the simple piece with tan ankle-strap heels and a Givenchy Pyramid Bag ($1,890; barneys.com)

Queen Bey, who earlier this week scored five nominations for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, wore her hair in side-part waves and her makeup fresh and natural. We're not certain how her beauty look remained on point in the sweltering weather, but maybe her fabulous makeup artist Sir John had something to do with her un-bothered glow. Luckily, we've learned a few beauty tips from the pro in the below video.

