Beyoncé Sends a Moving Message of Support to Houston

It's no secret that Houston, Texas, holds a special place in Beyoncé's heart.

The "Lemonade" superstar, who was born and raised in the city, first got her start in show business by performing in local competitions, before she made it big as a member of Destiny's Child, and eventually became the flawless Queen Bey we bow down to today.

On Sunday, the singer proved that H-town, as well as the southeastern part of the Lone Star State, was in her thoughts, as it was slammed by Hurricane Harvey's destructive waters over the weekend. The star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself holding a Texas state flag with the words, "Texas you are in my prayers," emblazoned over the image.

Bey's message of support comes shortly after comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram to tag several celebrities, including the "Flawless" hitmaker and her rapper husband, Jay-Z, as well as Justin Timberlake and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to match his $25,000 donation toward for disaster relief via the American Red Cross.

UPDATE: Beyoncé has plans to send more than just prayers to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The singer has pledged to do her part to help her hometown Houston to recover.

"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," she told The Houston Chronicle on Tuesday. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGood as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

BeyGood is a charity initiative that partners with global nonprofits to help provide clothing, counseling, food, housing, medical assistance, and employment to those in need. While the details of Bey's plan have yet to revealed, we trust that if she's involved, good will come of it.