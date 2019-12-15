Beyoncé Risked a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Strapless Gown with a Hip-High Slit at Diddy's Birthday Party
All in the name of fashion.
Beyoncé is no stranger to taking fashion risks. After all, that's what makes her the style icon she is today.
Remember when she slashed the hemline and added cut-outs to an off-the-runway Christopher Kane two-piece set? Or what about the time she served "Lemonade" vibes in a shimmering yellow gown complete with a floor-length braid? So, it should come as no surprise that Queen Bey pushed the sartorial boundaries yet again in a show-stopping look at Diddy's star-studded 50th birthday bash.
On Saturday night, the songstress stepped out wearing a velvet black dress with crystal embellishments that featured not only a strapless neckline, but also a slit that traveled all the way up to her hip bone.
For the average woman, it was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but Beyoncé — being the Queen she is — didn't appear too concerned. Though, the strategic placement of her sparkly silver clutch might have been her secret weapon against not revealing too much.
Bey paired the daring dress with long black gloves and plenty of diamonds, as well as a massive emerald ring, making her entire ensemble suitably festive for this time of year. However, her best accessory of the night was husband Jay-Z who coordinated with his wife in a smoking jacket in the same fabric as her dress, a white dress shirt, and a classic bow-tie.
They don't call them a power couple for nothing, people.