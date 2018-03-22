Beyoncé’s Flirty Spring Dress Is Kate Middleton-Approved

Beyoncé is stepping into spring with one fiercely feminine look.
The trend-setting songstress, whose Instagram doubles as a style-inspo haven, posted her latest statement-making ensemble on the social networking site Thursday. In it, she's smizing in an almond-hued Temperley London dress ($1,195; temperleylondon.com) covered in sequined birds that comes complete with a plunging sheer panel, sheer sleeves, and a ruffled bodice. If you can't dish out that much on a springy dress, shop similar frocks here and here.
Queen Bey paired the look with shimmery, sheer black and translucent Tom Ford peep-toe heels (shop similar here and here), and plenty of Lorraine Schwartz goodies—silver bangles on each arm, a series of diamond necklaces, and one seriously blinged-out pair of tiered diamond drop earrings.
With a splash of deep red on her lips and part of her long wavy locks pulled back into a high ponytail, the “Top Off” singer cocked her head to the side in one photo and palmed a patent leather Delvaux handbag topped with a fluffy fur charm (shop similar here).
Beyoncé didn’t caption the three photos that she posted of the look, nor did she need to. The music star totally has us sprung on spring.