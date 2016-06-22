Beyoncé Enlists Serena Williams to Star in Her Powerful New "Sorry" Music Video

Two months after releasing her surprise visual album Lemonade, Beyoncé has debuted a standalone video for her buzzed about track "Sorry." And spoiler alert: it's good.

The 4-minute black-and-white clip begins with the title Apathy as Queen Bey recites a spoken word poem. The superstar is joined by her body-painted crew as they dance on a bus and inside a stunning Southern mansion, throwing up their middle fingers when the record's lyrics call for it. But possibly the best part? When pro tennis player Serena Williams makes a welcome cameo, popping up to twerk as Beyoncé sits on her throne nearby. The short ends with the singer standing in front of the bus delivering the song's now infamous line: "He better call Becky with the good hair."

Beyoncé is currently on her Formation World Tour to promote Lemonade, which has sold 1.6 million copies worldwide since its April 23 premiere.

One thing's certain: We ain't sorry about how amazing this music video is.

Watch "Sorry" in full above.